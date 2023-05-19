First Church of God pastor to celebrate pastoral anniversary

First Church of God Pastor Patrick K. Gamble and First Lady Constance Gamble are celebrating their fourth pastoral anniversary this Sunday.

They are inviting the community to join them at First Church of God, 610 Harrison St. in Washington C.H., for the Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. The CDance youth group from Columbus will perform.

Pastor Brian K. Holland, from Second Community in Columbus, will be the guest speaker.

“We are excited about this day, come share it with us,” said Patrick Gamble. “Hope you can be with us as we worship an almighty God.”