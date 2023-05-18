Atomic Credit Union named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month is Atomic Credit Union. Atomic Credit Union was founded in Pike County, Ohio in November of 1955 and opened a new WCH branch in September 2022. Anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in the counties with an Atomic Credit Union branch, can “join”, i.e. open an account. Atomic Credit Union also operates the largest student-run credit union program in the country, operating in 58 schools in Ohio, including Washington Court House City Schools, with the local program growing this fall. Pictured are Chamber Ambassadors, along with Atomic staff: Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Scott Eckles (Home Financial Services), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Kristy Bowers (Chamber President), Ronda Turner (ERA Real Estate), Cynthia Grotsky (Humana Insurance), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Atomic Staff: Jade Harmon, Madison Neiberline, Lori Hatfield (branch manager), Jordan Caplinger, and Errin Fife.

Submitted photo