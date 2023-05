Congratulations to Stefanie Trenner and Juan Aparicio for placing in three separate Karate tournaments over the past few weeks! Juan took first place in open hand Kata and third in sparring at the Warrior Classic.

Kamakiri karate is a martial art style based on Shotokan karate. Lead instructors are Sherry Sollars GoDan, Tom Kreps SanDan and Kyle Trenner ShoDan.

(l-r); Stefanie Trenner, Juan Aparicio and instructor Kyle Trenner.