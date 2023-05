On Wednesday, May 17, the 2023 Chief Steven Eric Disario Scholarship was awarded to Washington High School senior Caden Shiltz. He plans to attend Baldwin Wallace to play football in the fall and study in National Security. On May 12, 2017, Kirksville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario paid the ultimate sacrifice to save others. Chief Disario was a graduate of Washington Senior High School in 1997 and the Washington CH Police Department started a scholarship in Chief Disario’s honor.

