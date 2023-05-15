WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 13

Criminal Trespass: At 5:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to CVS in reference to a trespass complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with management, who advised the defendant has previously been banned and was on the property. The defendant was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Drug Paraphernalia: At 6:22 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue and Grove Avenue in reference to the defendant having a suspended driver’s license. The defendant was taken into custody for the traffic offense. During an inventory of the vehicle that was being towed, officers located drug paraphernalia. The defendant was transported to jail.