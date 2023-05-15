WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 14

Cheyra D. Laufer, 31, 1309 Forest St. Apt. A, bench warrant – failure to appear.

May 13

Robert C. Elliott, 50, 1870 Columbus Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Carol A. Tumbleson, 48, 410 E. Elm St., failure to reinstate.

Robert J. Russell, 40, 2464 Snow Hill Road, failure to yield.

Bradley E. Hatfield, 36, 614 Willabar Drive, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Mercedes D. Williams, 28, 1163 Commons Drive, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jocelyn K. Parrish, 20, 916 Jamison Road, speed.

Richard L. Campbell, 41, 619 Gibbs Ave., non-compliance suspension (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Brian Miller, 26, Columbus, non-compliance suspension.

Coleton J. Benner, 23, West Carrolton, expired registration.

Desarae L.A. Grim, 19, 215 W. Elm St., speed.

Jacob A. Morrison, 31, 832 Knollwood Circle, speed.

Willard L. Sims Jr., 50, Frankfort, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Dustin O. Sullivan, 38, 230 Green St., Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant – failure to comply.

May 12

Jessica F. Griffith, 32, 680 Burdick Drive, unsafe vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Justin T. Penwell, 36, 412 Brittim Drive, no operator’s license.

May 11

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.