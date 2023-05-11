FCPH to offer Safe Sitter courses in June

Safe Sitter is back. The class is taught by Fayette County Public Health staff and is designed to teach students going into sixth, seventh, and eighth grades certain skills they need to stay home with younger siblings or babysit other children.

The one-day course covers safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety; childcare skills including child development and behavior management; first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management, choking rescue, and CPR; and life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees.

There is a choice of two sessions: June 21 or June 27. The class is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and students are asked to pack their lunch. The cost is $50. Each student will receive a cinch bag with their handbook, flashlight, and a Band-Aid dispenser to take with them to babysit.

Visit faycohd.org to register. Registrations must be completed by June 9. Questions can be directed to Janessa Williamson, RN, health educator at Fayette County Public Health, at 740-355-5910.