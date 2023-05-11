WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 10

Emily C. Kellogg, 62, 820 Highland Ave. Apt. 3D, non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

John Howard, 42, 613 E. Elm St., non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

May 9

Christopher Morris, 22, 510 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Julie F. Laver, 45, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brian Wilson Jr., 31, 555 Depot Drive Unit 15, theft.

May 8

Donald E. Johnson, 48, 2795 US 22 SW, driving under suspension, backing without safety.

Trent M. Slone, 22, 422 Peddicord Ave. Apt A, no operator’s license, child restraint violation.

Nicole L. Tucker, 23, Wilmington, theft.

Adam C. Morris, 37, 619 Gibbs Ave., non-compliance suspension, fictitious plates.

Taylor R. Gift, 30, 1127 Lakeview Ave., expired registration.

Tyler J. Evans, 29, 724 Peabody Ave., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

May 7

Stephanie R. Allen, 39, 801 Pin Oak Place, trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony).

Jason D. Cline, 45, 207 W. Elm St., aggravated menacing, domestic violence by threats.

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly, underage possession of tobacco.