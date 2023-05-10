Open Box celebrates 1-year anniversary

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Open Box Outlet, located at Destination Outlets. This family-owned and -operated home decor liquidation store opened its doors in Jeffersonville on May 1. Come shop their store at Destination Outlets, Suite 8630, or visit them online at www.shopopenboxoutlet.com. Pictured: Kristy Bowers (Fay. Co. Chamber), Megan Trimble (Open Box Outlet), Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Macy Jones (Open Box Outlet), Susie O’Brian (Ohio Secretary of State office), and Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism).

