High School Scores

Varsity baseball

May 9 results

Miami Trace 7, East Clinton 2

Xavier Lawhorn and Cam Morton combine for the pitching victory for the Panthers.

Cole Little led the Panthers with three hits, scoring two and driving in one.

Brady Armstrong and Austin Boedeker each had two hits and each scored a run. Armstrong had one RBI.

Miami Trace improves to 15-6 and plays at Lynchburg-Clay Wednesday and hosts Adena Thursday at 5 p.m.

Varsity softball

May 9 results

Circleville 12, Miami Trace 2, 5 innings

After this game was tied, 2-2 after two innings, Circleville took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third and went on to beat Miami Trace, 12-2.

Mya Babineau, Mallory Mitchem, Zoey Grooms, Gracie Cordell, Ryleigh Vincent and Kaylee Everhart each had hits for Miami Trace with Cordell and Vincent scoring for the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace (7-12) will play in a Sectional championship game at Jackson High School Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.