FAC track meet underway

HILLSBORO — The first day of the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet was held on a beautiful Spring day Tuesday, May 9 at Hillsboro High School.

After three events were scored, McClain led the girls’ meet with 36.5 points.

Hillsboro stands in second place with 27.5 points.

Miami Trace is third with 23.5 points, followed by Chillicothe, 14.5, and Washington and Jackson are tied with 6 points.

After four events on the boys’ side, Hillsboro is in first with 41 points, followed by McClain with 28.5 points and Miami Trace is third with 25 points.

Jackson is fourth with 23 points, followed by Washington with 18 points and Chillicothe with 17.5 points.

Miami Trace sophomore Brice Perkins won the pole vault at 12’ 0”.

Mylie Lovett of McClain won the high jump at 5’ 0”.

Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett placed second in the high jump at a height of 5’ 0”.

McClain’s Michael Stevenson won the discus throw with a distance of 138’ 9”.

Lily Barnes of McClain won the shot put with a throw of 36’ 9”.

The only relays Tuesday were the boys’ and girls’ 4 x 800-meter event.

Hillsboro swept both titles.

The girls’ team won in 10:25.65. That team was comprised of Jailyn Williams, Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Minton and Taylor Thoroman.

The Indians won with a time of 8:46.49.

The boys’ relay team members are: Nick Turner, Chris Sowders, Ryan Howland and Tate Davis.

The meet continues Thursday with a starting time of 4:30 p.m.