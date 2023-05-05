Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

April M. Ferrell, Chillicothe, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Dalton E. Rothwell, 720 Dayton Ave. Apt 3, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damaging, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Scott Dawson, 224 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, theft, court costs $270.90, 120 days in jail, jail time suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed, provide 40 hours of community service, stay out of Pettit’s, pay restitution of $15.

Scott Dawson, 224 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, possession of alcohol (minor), case dismissed per agreement.

Scott Dawson, 224 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, resisting arrest, case dismissed per agreement.

Scott Dawson, 224 Woodsview Dr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $91 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for two years.

William L. Dillon Jr., 114 E. Circle Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, resisting arrest, case dismissed per agreement.

William L. Dillon Jr., 114 E. Circle Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $150, court costs $185.90, fined $150 and costs, 90 days in jail, 15 days credit, balance suspended if no other similar offenses for two years.

Justin W. Deaton, Chillicothe, Ohio, assault, court costs $240.90, 180 days in jail, suspend jail time for three years of probation, complete counseling as directed, stay away from Seth Bleisch, pay restitution for uninsured medical expenses.

Justin W. Deaton, Chillicothe, Ohio, resisting arrest, case dismissed per agreement.

Justin W. Deaton, Chillicothe, Ohio, illegal restraint, case dismissed per agreement

Jarred S. Williams, 6657 College St., Milledgeville, Ohio, receiving stolen property, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.

Adam C. Morris, 619 Gibbs Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instruments, court costs $200.90, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed, provide 20 hours of community service.

Adam C. Morris, 619 Gibbs Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $111.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for two years.

Luke E. Tarlano, Greenfield, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Adam L. Lightle, 424 Clyburn Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Juan O. Lopez, 546 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $275, fined $150 and costs.

Micheal A. Merritt, 744 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Robert C. Elliott, 737 Carolyn Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, 40 hours of community service, suspend fine and community service if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Draydon L. Moore, 170 Summit Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, court costs $40.

Joshua A. Morris, 533 Kathryn St., Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $139.50, waived during preliminary hearing.

Travis M. Leonard, 513 Peddicord Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Aug. 1, 2023.

Latasha C. Hughes, New Vienna, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Hunter L. Arthur, Columbus, Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $145.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses in two years.

Hunter L. Arthur, Columbus, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $111.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses in two years.

Talibakil Taylor, Columbus, Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $15, case dismissed with prejudice.

Michelle R. Kratzer, Sabina, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, fined $100 and costs, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for one year of probation, 40 hours of community service, stay out of Walmart, pay restitution.

Ryan L. Fout, 1392 Old US 35, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Nov. 1, 2023.

Mary S. Sims, 1111 B. Rawlings St., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by July 1, 2023.

Bryce D. Combs, 749 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Sept. 1, 2023.

Thomas W. Davidson, Sidney, Ohio, driving under suspension/OVI, found not guilty.

Alan M. Thompson, 311 E. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Nov. 1, 2023.