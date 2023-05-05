God understands tears

Tears are a language God understands. The Bible says there is a time to weep. In our life of disappointment, grief, and heartache we sometimes ask, “Does Jesus care?”

We are reminded in Luke 4:18b, “He hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted.”

God sees every sparrow that falls to its death and knows the very number of hairs on your heard. So, God not only sees every tear, but they are recorded in a book.

Psalms 56:8, “Thou tellest my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle: are they not in thy book?”

In Psalms 30:5b, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”

One day God’s people will have all their tears wiped away. Does Jesus care? O yes, He cares. I know He cares. His heart is touched with my grief. When the days are weary, the long nights dreary, I know my Saviour cares.

