What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Please note, Hello, Friends! is on hiatus until June. Ask a librarian about talking storybooks on the Hoopla app!

On Saturday, May 13, opening day of the Fayette Farmer’s Market, pay a visit to the library book bike! The bike’s name will be announced on that day, and visitors will have an opportunity to borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources, or get a library card! Let’s grow! Also on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m., children and their families are invited to the library to help library staff and garden volunteers plant an assortment of flowers, herbs, and vegetables in the raised beds. Dress for the weather and dirt digging fun!

Coming up: Crochet clubs for everyone on Saturday, May 20. Crochet for Adults take place upstairs in the library at 11 a.m. Beginner and experienced crocheters are welcome to join! In the Children’s Department, also at 11 a.m., is Crochet with Flora! This “kids teaching kids” program is a casual crochet club for children ages 7-12. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome! Then, on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m., Stacy Wilt of Patchwork Gardens will visit the library to show us creative ways to plant annuals and perennials in containers! Take advantage of this opportunity to talk one-on-one with Stacy about plant aesthetics, placement, planting, and care.

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library! Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: disc golf discs and a sewing machine! These items are available for check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more!

This spring and summer, be sure to visit The Little Free Library (LFL) at the library! Located in the library’s garden area, the large and lovely LFL is filled with books to borrow any time. With thanks to Altrusa of Washington Court House, Carnegie Public Library helps support many LFL’s in Fayette County. To find one near you, visit littlefreelibrary.org/map.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free! Check in soon for June & July Summer Reading Program details!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.