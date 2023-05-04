Panthers run-rule Falcons, 10-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the Falcons of Clinton-Massie High School on a still-chilly Wednesday, May 3.

The Panthers won the game, 10-0 in six innings.

Miami Trace got strong starting pitching from Cole Little, who went five innings with just one hit, three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched one scoreless inning in relief; his line was all zeros.

J. Doyle started and took the loss for the Falcons. He pitched one inning with three hits, five earned runs, five walks and two strikeouts.

M. Theetge pitched four innings with three hits, four runs (two earned), two walks and seven strikeouts.

J. Elkins pitched one-third of an inning with one hit, one earned run and one walk.

Miami Trace scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the first.

The Panthers scored six in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Brady Armstrong went 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI; Zach Warnock was 1 or 3 with one run scored; Evan Colegrove was 1 for 2 with a double, three RBI and one run scored; Dillon Hyer went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Wyatt Hicks was 1 for 3 with one run scored and Gaige Stuckey went 1 for 2 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Cooper Enochs and Austin Boedeker also each scored one run for the Panthers.

RHE

C-M 000 000 x — 0 1 2

MT 160 102 x — 10 7 2