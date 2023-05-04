National Day of Prayer event held Thursday

Branson Moody prayed for the local businesses in the community and then proceeded to play a few worship songs for those in attendance.

Bridget Sollars prayed for government during the event on Thursday.

Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean gave a proclamation during the event on Thursday.

Dr. Roman Matthews prayed for healthcare providers during the event on Thursday.

Isaac Garland prayed for those in agriculture during the event on Thursday.

Miami Trace Elementary Principal Justin Lanman prayed for schools and education during the event on Thursday.

Washington C.H. Police Department Lt. Matt Pfeifer prayed for first responders during the event on Thursday.

A large crowd gathered at the Fayette County Courthouse gazebo downtown for a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Pastor Jay Lucas prayed for churches during the event on Thursday.

Pastor Matthew Hippely welcomed those in attendance and led the Pledge of Allegiance during the event on Thursday.

Tony Moore prayed for the military and veterans during the event on Thursday.

Youth Pastor Jeremiah Truex prayed for youth during the event on Thursday.