WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 2

Theft: At 3:25 p.m., the victim came to the police department to report a theft. The victim advised that while at the suspect’s residence, he had prescribed medication stolen. A report was completed.

Obstructing Official Business: At 11:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a missing juvenile. Upon arrival, contact was made with the juvenile and the defendant. The defendant continuously lied to officers about the juvenile and why the juvenile was with him. The defendant was taken into custody, and the juvenile was taken back to his residence.