WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 3

Craig Lowery, 48, Chillicothe, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Shawn Bock, 39, 114 E. Circle Ave., warrant – possession of drugs (third-degree felony).

May 2

Robert Taylor, 52, Hillsboro, Highland County grand jury indictment – rape (three counts).

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Zachery S. Culp, 29, 642 Comfort Lane, endangering children.

May 1

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., assault.