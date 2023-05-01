WCHCS Block Party returns May 7

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Washington Court House City Schools’ annual Block Party is returning.

The event will take place this Sunday, May 7 from 12-4 p.m. The inaugural event took place in 2018 with a 2019 event to follow, making this the third WCHCS Block Party to date. WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey spoke about the event.

“The event will be held on Elm Street, in front of the middle school and high school campuses. It will take place in the street itself, so the street will be shut down for the majority of the day. There will be entertainment by some student groups throughout the day. We also have a lot of businesses and churches participating by providing information, games, and food. Everything’s free for the people that come, there’s no charge for anything.”

Bailey said there will be some door prizes to give away, and that everyone who attends will be required to check in at the information booth to fill out a ticket for free door prizes. It is also a good way for the district to keep a head count of the number of guests who attend on Sunday.

Guests are encouraged to park in the school parking lot and walk around the building for the event.