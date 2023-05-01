Peace Poster winners announced

Each year, the Jeffersonville Lions Club and New Holland Lions Club jointly sponsor the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster contest, along with other Lions Clubs around the world. This year, there were 200 entries from sixth graders at the Miami Trace Middle School.

The Print Shop in Washington C.H. donated the poster board for the students. New Holland Lion Club president Marty Mace took the poster board to Miami Trace Middle School and explained the contest to the students at an assembly of the sixth graders. The students are encouraged to use any medium of art to draw a picture around this year’s international theme “Lead with Compassion.”

From the entries, three winners from the Jeffersonville area were chosen.

The first place winner was Kyren Leisure, who also went on to become the district winner. Second place winner was Luke Robinette, and third place winner was Kayliana Willman.

Each received a cash prize furnished by the Jeffersonville Lions Club.

The Jeffersonville Lions Club has been a strong community member for years and sponsors many activities within the village of Jeffersonville. One of the better known events it sponsors is the Jeffersonville July 4 fireworks. It has also biannually sponsored a circus under the Big Top.

The Lions Club does many fundraising activities so that it can provide the other benefits that it offers to the community, such as college scholarships, sponsor local baseball/softball teams, and lend the Lions Club building for use to community organizations for free. The Lions Club building is also available for rental.

For more information about the Jeffersonville Lions Club, please contact Jim Downing 740-606-6431.