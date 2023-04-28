James 1:13 & 15, “Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man: But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death.”

The Bible says we are tempted when we lust after things. Lusting is a consuming compassion to possess something. That is the first step toward death. The second step is when we are enticed by a temptation. The third step is when we sin by giving in to the temptation and our text says sin bringeth forth death. There is a way to escape temptation or to keep from falling.

Matthew 26:41, “Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.” The answer is to watch and pray. I Corinthians 10:12, “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.”

