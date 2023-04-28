Blue Lion Tennis falls to Jackson, 4-1

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team traveled to take on Jackson in a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis contest on Tuesday. The Ironmen would defeat the Blue Lions 4-1 in five matches.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri of Washington fell to Landen Smith of Jackson, 1-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Mason Mullins of Washington defeated Garrett Carder of Jackson, 6-1, 6-0.

At third singles, Nathan Upthegrove of Washington fell to Owen Brown of Jackson, 2-6, 5-7.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller lost to Chance Thorpe and Christian Burcham of Jackson, 3-6, 3-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Nick Walker of Washington fell to Keegan Hammond and Dom Lane, 3-6, 3-6.

Senior night for Wasington will be on Monday, May 1 as the Blue Lions will host the Greeneview Rams at 4:30, with senior activities to begin prior to competition.