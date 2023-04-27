Ironladies beat Lady Lions, 11-0

JACKSON — Washington High School’s Lady Lion varsity softball team visited Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference encounter with the Ironladies.

Jackson won this game, 11-0 in five innings.

Jackson had nine hits and committed three errors and Washington had three hits and six errors.

Serenity Taylor started for Jackson and pitched three innings, allowing three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Cloe Michael pitched two innings, striking out two.

For Washington, Adysun Bartruff had two hits and Alizae Ryan had one.

Offensively for Jackson, Bryn Denny had two hits, drove in three and scored two. One of her hits was a home run.

Maddie Wright had one hit, (a double), scored two runs and drove in one.

Skylar Hatfield had one hit; Michael had on hit, one run and one RBI; Taylor had one hit and one RBI; Aaliyah Barnett had one hit and scored two runs; Bailey Witt had one hit, walked once and scored two runs and Ernst had one hit, scored two and drove in one.

Jackson scored six runs in the second and five in the third.

Washington (1-15 overall, 0-9 in the FAC) will host Miami Trace Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m.