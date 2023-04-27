Hillsboro softball defeats Lady Panthers

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace High School varsity softball team traveled to Hillsboro Wednesday, April 26 for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Indians.

Hillsboro won this game, 23-1 in five innings.

Hillsboro jumped out to an 11-0 lead after one inning and accumulated another 12 runs over the next three turns at bat.

Miami Trace scored its run in the top of the fifth.

Sophomore Camryn Spruell pitched five innings with two hits and one earned run allowed. She walked two and struck out 11.

Mya Babineau and Dylaney Templin each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Carlee Hauck walked and scored for the Lady Panthers., who fall to 7-11 overall, 3-5 in the FAC.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Halle Reveal went 3 for 5 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI.

Kinsey Gilliland was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two doubles and six runs batted in; Spruell went 2 for 4 and scored four runs. She drove in one and one of her hits was a double.

Addison Huff was 2 for 3 with five RBI and one run scored; Eowyn Brown had one hit, drove in three and scored three runs; Isabelle Brunck hit a double, scored one and drove in one run; Chloe Page had one hit, drove in one and scored three times.

Brunck had two stolen bases and Hannah Burton, Reveal, Huff and Brown each had one stolen base.

Burton walked and scored two runs and Brylee Thornburgh scored one run for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace committed four errors and Hillsboro was error-free.

Miami Trace is at Washington Friday, April 28 to take on the Lady Lions.

Hillsboro improves to 8-0 in the FAC, 17-2 overall.

Hillsboro can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win at Mitchell Park in Greenfield over McClain Friday.

Jackson is 7-1 in the FAC (12-3 overall) with a home game against Chillicothe Friday and a game at Hillsboro Thursday, May 4.