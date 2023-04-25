National Day of Prayer event set for May 4

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The community is invited to the 72nd-annual National Day of Prayer event, held on Tuesday, May 4, at the Court House Gazebo.

The Fayette County Task Force has operated a prayer service every year, but was briefly interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens are invited to join in “praying for the community, county, state, nation and the world.” Two services are being offered at the Court House Gazebo on Market Street at noon and 7 p.m.

Task force member Janet Martin said, “We would like to invite you to join us and millions of men and women in faith who will pause, reflect and cry out to our Heavenly Father.”

The services will include; spoken prayers led by community members, prayers through song led by local musicians and a proclamation by the county commissioners. Local food trucks and downtown restaurants will be available for the convenience of participants.

“We are demonstrating the truth found in James 5:16,” said Martin.

The theme of the event will be “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.” In case of inclement weather, the services will be held at Grace Church, 301 E. Market St.