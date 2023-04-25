The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded March 1

Ethel F. Hinkley to Pamela D. Hinkley, 735 Gregg St., consideration $47,500.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Kristin Braley, 513 4th St., consideration $216,000.

D & T Enterprises to Daniel Curnutte, 202 Oak St., consideration $75,000.

John Cottingham Trust, Randolph H. Williams Trust, and Null Farm Trust to Eloise Turner Jones Trust, 244.16 acres in Wayne Twp., 30.775 acres in Ross County, consideration $2,886,600

Recorded March 2

Sandra Copeland to Daniel J. Anders, 5.661 acres in Paint Twp, consideration $81,900.

Daniel and Racheal Curnutte to James L. Thomas, 202 Oak St., consideration not disclosed.

Joseph A. Carson to Joseph A. Carson and Kristo Jo Slavens, 617 Eastern Ave., consideration not disclosed.

Recorded March 3

Martha A. Welsh to Erik H. and Kaylyn B. Marting, 1.261 acres in Union Twp, consideration $145,000.

Recorded March 6

Friendly Homes LLP to Jandarr Investments LLC, 721 Briar Ave., consideration $179,600.

Weyes Guys Properties LLC to Union Savings Bank, three properties on Washington Ave., consideration $650,000.

Recorded March 8

Kasey B. Staley to Phillip M. Clark Jr., 643 Yeoman St., consideration $150,000.

Cynthia L. Chester Trust and Charles W. Baird & Marcia L. Trust to Bradley S. and Julianne Reisinger, 25.9562 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration $480,000.

Tammie L. Arrasmith to Snow Hill Property LLC, vacated alley near 621 S. North St., consideration $5,000.

Roger E. and Margaret A. Thompson to Roger E. and Margaret A. Thompson, 1355 Courtney Dr., consideration not disclosed.

Beverly L. Shaw to Rochelle Chapa, 509 S. North St., consideration $69,000.

Recorded March 9

Christa Seitz to Travis Wickham, 1.685 acres in Marion Twp., consideration $150,000.

DAJREF Holdings LLC and Precise Painting Specialists LLC to Kevin D. and Linda I. Strider, 707 Yeoman St., consideration $137,500.

U.S. Bank National Association Trust and RMAC Trust Series 2018 G-CTT to Secretary of Veteran Affairs, 1.1395 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Hugh D. and Kelly L. Smith to Hugh D. and Kelly L. Smith, vacated alley in Perry Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Sherry H. and Bruce G. Grieves to Benchmark Property Consultants LLC, 453 Carolyn Road, consideration $70,100.

EYZC RE LLC to Pervez Hai, 408 Peabody Ave., consideration $14,600.

Anthony W. and Holly L. Dryden to Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp., 419 Western Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Connie Morris and Sheri L. and Chris Eaverts to Heather Mick and Billie Jo Fleming, 0.7847 acres in Union Twp., consideration $17,200.

Sherry J. and Greg Garavet to Heather Mick and Billie Jo Fleming, 0.7857 acres in Union Twp., consideration $8,600.

Halliday Development Inc. To S K Higgins Construction LLC, 6/7 Felmar Sub Wash, consideration $80,000.

Wayne E. Edwards to Hitesh and Sweety Shah, 703 E. Market St., consideration $73,700.

Michael C. Hamilton Estate to Sam, Om, and Anita Saspra, 2838 Rt 62 SW, consideration $126,000.

Recorded March 13

Thomas J. and Tansy L. Bernard to T & T Bernard Family Trust, 3 acres in Jasper Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Selennia L. and Steven J. Thompson, 1.3796 acres in Concord Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Shad Shiltz to Kimberly S. Cartee, 201 Emerald Ln., consideration amount not disclosed.

Raymond D. and Edna M. Smith to Raymond D. and Edna M. Smith, 1.722 acres in Concord Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Jeffrey E. Litteral to Blake E. Hammock and Mckenzie E. Robinson, 6 Hampton Ct., consideration $255,000.

Jo L. Jones to Robert Luu, 719 S. Main St., consideration $175,800.

Robert Luu to Storybrook Properties LLC, 719 S. Main St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Fred A. and Susan R. Wollscheid to Concrete Contracting Solutions Inc., 121 E. Court St., consideration $95,000.

Keith Roshon to Steven Bautista, 1144 Campbell St., consideration $37,000.

Jessica M. and Zachary W. Six to Robert Luu, 782 Mclean St., consideration $167,500.

Robert Luu to Storybrook Properties LLC, 782 Mclean St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Deedra E. and Vincent M. Testa to Creekside Haven LLC, 15.480 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.