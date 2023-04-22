Blue Lions shut out Hillsboro, 12-0

The Washington Blue Lions, currently ranked tenth in Division II baseball in Ohio according to the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association polls, hosted Hillsboro on Friday in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest. The Blue Lions would go on to defeat the Indians in five innings by a score of 12-0.

A.J. Dallmayer would start on the mound for Washington and go the distance, allowing just three hits and no runs over five innings of work, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Ben Miller started for Hillsboro and suffered the loss, allowing three hits and seven runs (all earned) with five walks through two and two-third innings.

Garet Thompson came in and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks.

Walker Pence finished out the final inning and a third, allowing two runs (both earned) on no hits, with three walks and one strikeout.

Washington got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, when Titus Lotz was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.

The bottom of the third inning saw Washington plate nine runs to extend the lead to 10-0.

Collin Southworth led off the inning with a line drive single to left field. He later stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball, and would score on an error from the catcher.

Lotz drew a walk next, as did Dallmayer who batted after. Lotz would later score on a passed ball and then Jonah Waters would single to center field and score Dallmayer, making it 4-0.

Bryce Yeazel was later hit by a pitch, and then Gavin Coffman laid down a sacrifice bunt to put Waters and Yeazel on second and third base. Waters would later score on a wild pitch. Will Miller was next to the plate and drew a walk. Evan Lynch batted next and also drew a walk to load the bases. This brought Southworth back up to the plate, who drilled a line drive to left field to score Yeazel and Miller.

Lotz would follow that with an infield single to load the bases again, and Dallmayer would hit a fly ball that was mishandled which scored Lynch, Southworth, and Lotz to make it 10-0.

The final two runs for Washington came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Coffman would score on a passed ball and Lotz hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller.

Offensively for Washington, Southworth led the Blue Lions going 2 for 2 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored.

Waters was 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

Lotz was 1 for 2 with an RBI, three runs scored and a walk.

The Blue Lions stole a total of ten bases on Friday, as Miller, Lotz, and Dallmayer stole two and Coffman, Waters, Southworth, and Lynch each stole one.

Washington (13-1, 7-0 in the FAC) plays next on Monday, April 24 at McClain at 5 p.m.

Hillsboro (2-12, 1-5 in the FAC) is back in action on Monday, April 24 at home against Chillicothe at 5 p.m.