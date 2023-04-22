Blue Lions, Lady Panthers 2nd at Hillsboro Invitational

HILLSBORO — The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School track and field teams braved the rainy weather conditions to compete in the annual Hillsboro Invitational on Friday, April 21.

The boys team from Washington and the girls team from Miami Trace both finished in second place overall. The Washington boys scored 104 team points and the Lady Panthers score 101.5 team points. The girls team from Washington placed fourth with 97.5 team points and the boys team from Miami Trace finished in sixth with 65.5 team points.

Senior Paris Nelson from Washington was the boys meet medalist for the evening, and Kaelin Pfeifer from Miami Trace was the girls meet medalist.

A total of 13 teams participated and both the Wilmington boys and girls teams took home first place.

For the boys, Jackson came in third with 97.5 team points, followed by Hillsboro with 90, Unioto with 67, Miami Trace, McClain with 43.5, Westfall with 39, North Adams with 28.5, Winchester Eastern with 9, Lynchburg-Clay with 3, Hillsboro B with 2.5, and Leesburg Fairfield with 1.

For the girls, McClain came in third with 98 points, followed by Washington, Hillsboro with 87.5, Leesburg Fairfield and Jackson with 38, Westfall with 33, Winchester Eastern with 19.5, Lynchburg-Clay and Unioto with 14, North Adams with 10, and Hillsboro B with 6.

Finishing in the top three individually for Miami Trace and Washington girls:

In the girls 100-meter dash, Kaelin Pfeifer (MT) won with a time of 13.30, and Kierstyn Mitchell (W) came in second with a time of 13.39.

In the girls 200-meter dash, Kaelin Pfeifer (MT) won with a time of 26.52, and Kierstyn Mitchell (W) came in third with a time of 27.46. Pfeifer’s time was a new meet record.

In the girls 800-meter run, Ava Shull (MT) finished second with a time of 2:37.88.

In the girls 1600-meter run, Madison Hayes (W) came in second with a time of 5:48.62.

In the girls 3200-meter run, Madison Hayes (W) came in third with a time of 12:40.15.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Jana Griffith (MT) took second with a time of 17.27.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Jana Griffith (MT) won with a time of 48.13.

The girls 4×100 meter relay team of Mary Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Sydney Martin, and Kaelin Pfeifer (MT) won with a time of 52.45.

The girls 4×200 meter relay team of Mackayla Cartmell, Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, and Megan Mongold (W) won and broke a meet record with a time of 1:50.23.

The girls 4×400 meter relay team of Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, and Kamika Bennett (MT) won and broke the meet record by 10 seconds with a time of 4:18.09. The team of Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, Megan Mongold, and Morgan Cartwright (W) came in second with a time of 4:19.92.

In the girls high jump, Kamika Bennett (MT) took second with a jump of 4’8”.

In the girls pole vault, Kaithlyn Maquilling (W) placed third with a vault of 7’6”.

In the girls discus, Sureya Lopez (MT) placed second with a throw of 96’2”.

Finishing in the top three individually for Miami Trace and Washington boys:

In the boys 100-meter dash, Mason Coffman (W) won with a time of 11.43, breaking the meet record, and Rocky Jones (W) took second with a time of 11.58.

In the boys 200-meter dash, Mason Coffman (W) placed second with a time of 23.33.

In the boys 400-meter dash, Gabe Perez (W) took third with a time of 53.73.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Paris Nelson (W) won with a time of 16.20, and Brice Perkins (MT) placed third with a time of 17.39.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Asher LeBeau (MT) won with a time of 42.70, and Paris Nelson (W) took third with a time of 44.86.

The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Andrew Young, Gabe Perez, Toby Mitchell, and Caden Shiltz (W) took second with a time of 46.34.

The boys 4×200 meter relay team of Austin Thomas, Gabe Perez, Toby Mitchell, and Caden Shiltz (W) placed third with a time of 1:38.38.

The boys 4×400 meter relay team of Andrew Young, Toby Mitchell, Isaiah Wightman, and Mason Coffman (W) finished in second with a time of 3:43.64.

In the boys high jump, Paris Nelson (W) won with a jump of 5’10”.

In the boys pole vault, Aiden Johnson (MT) won with a vault of 10’6” and Brice Perkins (W) took third with a vault of 9’6”.

In the boys long jump, Rocky Jones (W) took second with a jump of 19’ 1 1/2”.

Washington will compete again on Friday, April 28 in the McClain Invitational.

Miami Trace is at McClain on Tuesday and will also be competing in the McClain Invitational on Friday.