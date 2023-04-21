Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio Department of Transportation, Columbus, OH v. Amanda Hawk, 36 Colonial Dr. Apt. D, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $560.98, for complaint.

Residence at Washington C.H. LLC, 11 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., OH v. Candence Kegg and all other occupants, 61 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

Tammy and Kevin Girton, 6189 Creek Road SE, Washington C.H., OH v. Jessica Noble, 2936 US Rt 62 SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

Dale Ford, 14031 US Rt 62 NE, Washington C.H., OH v. Rebecca D. Taylor and all other occupants, 331 N. Fayette St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

KMG Prestige, Washington Court Apartments, 857 Kohler Dr., Washington C.H., OH v. Levi Parrett and Autumn Adams, 864 Kohler Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

KMG Prestige, Washington Court Apartments, 857 Kohler Dr., Washington C.H., OH v. Christina L. Tillis and Lacy Walker, 910 Davis Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

James Ingram, 3758 US Hwy 22 SE, Washington C.H., OH v. Kristle Piccolo, 3794 Washington Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,584.43, for complaint.

Daniel Billingham, New Holland, OH v. Isaac Johnson, 555 Depot Dr. Bldg. 3 Apt. 19, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,100, for small claims.

Nicholas R. Radovich, Zelienople, PA v. Rodeway Inn, 9060 W. Lancaster Dr., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $15,000, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, MI v. Julia Moody, 507 Woodsview Sq Apt. G, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $10,154.10, for complaint

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, MI v. Raye Frederick, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $8,697.49, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Trever Hannah and Brittany Stirr, 910 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $12,840.29, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Brandi M. Pence, 757 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $568.49, for complaint,

Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, OH v. Jamie Braskett, 1005 Broadway St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,163.74, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Columbus, OH v. Barbara Harter, 811 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,194.53, for complaint.

Capital One, Columbus, OH v. Jennifer Lawless, 9058 Madison Road NE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,041.39, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Ciera Grooms, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,012.32, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Heather M. Bigham, 320 Rose Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,938.03, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Heather D. Hurles, 917 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,674.45, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Gale Short III, Leesburg, OH, claims amount $3,142.68, for complaint.

Calvary Spvi LLC, Columbus, OH v. Pedro L. Alvarado, 7953 US Hwy 62 SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,512.11, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Columbus, OH v. Norma J. Burke, 4 Colonial Ct. Apt. 4, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,502.31, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, OH v. Christopher and Kristle R. Piccolo, New Holland, OH, claims amount $14,017.91, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Taylor Thomas, Mount Sterling, OH, claims amount $1,131.62, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Shanna Holt, Mount Sterling, OH, claims amount $2,414.03, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Brennan Burge, 604 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,211.84, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Tammy Baine, 750 High St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,345.90, for complaint.