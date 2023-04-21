The State of Ohio has a burn ban in effect until May 31.

Code 1503.18 regarding kindled fires is under the authority of the Ohio Division of Forestry. According to the Fire Forestry Laws, this law prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This ban more specifically includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel, during the prohibited time spans. Fires must be more than 1,000 feet from a neighbor’s inhabited building, and burning within village or city limits is banned.

Burning will also be prohibited when air pollution alert, warning, or emergency is in effect. Fire/smoke cannot obscure visibility on roadways, railways, or airfields. The burning of waste generated off the premises will not be allowed.

According to the Fire Forestry Laws, materials that should never be burned at any time or any place in Ohio include; food waste, dead animals, materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or made from petroleum.

Washington Court House Fire Department Assistant Chief Jody Langley said the department expects its citizens to “abide and honor this burn ban.”

“Our biggest concern has been the wind mileage as of lately,” said Langley, “and the wooded areas that tend to be dryer in certain months.”

According to the WCH Fire Department, they expect citizens to acquire a permit to burn large piles, and to refrain from burning after dark, whether or not the burn ban is in effect.

“There’s a lot to know about the ban,” said Langley. “That’s why we have papers set out at the department for the public to take. The papers have all of the details about our local fire laws.” He also added, “If anyone has any questions, we would be happy to answer if they want to call.”

The Washington Court House Fire Department can be reached at (740)-636-2362.

O.A.C. 3745.19 is enforced by the Ohio EPA. EPA notification is required for many types of open burns in Ohio. Call 614-644-2270 with questions or visit: www.epa.ohio.gov/dapc/general/openburning.aspx for complete rules and to find your local EPA office or air pollution control agency.

For more information or questions about outdoor burning laws, call ODNR Forestry at 877-247-8733.