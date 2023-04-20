Lotz no-hits Cavs; Blue Lions improve to 6-0 in FAC

The Washington Blue Lions hosted Chillicothe Thursday, April 20 and posted a 5-1 win, improving to 6-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, 12-1 overall. Titus Lotz delivers a pitch against the Cavs. Lotz pitched a no-hitter for Washington. He issued one walk, allowed one unearned run and struck out 13. After Chillicothe scored in the top of the third, Washington scored four runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth. Three of Washington’s six hits were triples — one each from Will Miller, Tanner Lemaster and Gavin Coffman. There will be more on this game on the Record-Herald’s website and in Saturday’s Record-Herald. The Blue Lions are scheduled to host Hillsboro Friday, April 21.

