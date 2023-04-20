What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

The Little Free Library (LFL) at Carnegie Public Library is back. Check the library’s garden area for the large and lovely LFL, filled with books to borrow any time. With thanks to Altrusa of Washington Court House, Carnegie Public Library helps support many LFL’s in Fayette County. To find one near you, visit littlefreelibrary.org/map.

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library. Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: disc golf discs and a sewing machine! These items are available for check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more!

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Hello, Friends! on Thursdays, at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime! Coming up, “Create with Noel” takes place on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. This art program is aimed at exploring various art forms and concepts, perfect for children ages 5-12. The following week “Science with Aaron” takes place on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m., and again on Tuesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. This science program is both fun and educational, perfect for children ages 5-12.

Before you know it, it’s going to be May! Join us on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 p.m., is the final installment of a three-part series presented by Sarah Sowell, Family and Consumer Sciences educator, and Jennifer Eggleton, SNAP-ED Program Assistant for the Fayette County OSU Extension Office. Sarah and Jennifer will show us how to plan, shop for, and prepare healthy and budget-friendly packed lunches for adults and kids. Join us in person or online via Facebook Live! On Saturday, May 13, opening day of the Fayette Farmer’s Market, pay a visit to the library book bike! The bike’s name will be announced on that day, and visitors will have an opportunity to borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources, or get a library card! Let’s grow! Also on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m., children and their families are invited to the library to help library staff and garden volunteers plant an assortment of flowers, herbs, and vegetables in the raised beds. Dress for the weather and dirt digging fun!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.