MT girls second, boys fourth at Waynesville Jr. High Invitational

WAYNESVILLE — On a frigid Monday evening after several warm weather days, the Miami Trace junior high track and field teams traveled to Waynesville for an invitational track meet.

The girls would bring home the silver medal as a team, finishing in second place with 143 points. Winning the meet for the girls was Bellbrook with 147.5 points.

The boys would finish in fourth place with 77 points, behind Batavia with 79, Bellbrook with 90, and Little Miami who would win the meet with 145 points.

Finishing in the top three individually for Miami Trace:

In the girls 100-meter dash, Jayda Jones placed second with a time of 14.38.

In the girls 400-meter dash, Lily Siler placed third with a time of 1:07.59

In the girls 1600-meter run, Karleigh Cooper finished in second with a time of 6:08.33, and Alison Reeves was third with a time of 6:22.01.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Jared Griffith won the event with a time of 18.22.

In the boys 200-meter hurdles, Jared Griffith placed second with a time of 29.96.

In the girls 4×100 meter relay, the Lady Panthers finished in third with a time of 58.25.

In the girls 4×200 meter relay, the Lady Panthers finished in second with a time of 2:04.19.

In the girls 4×400 meter relay, the Lady Panthers won the event with a time of 4:42.56.

In the boys 4×400 meter relay, the Panthers placed third with a time of 4:20.85.

In the girls high jump, Aubrey-Ana Creed took third with a jump of 4’2”.

In the girls long jump, Nora Morrison won with a leap of 14’1/2” and Lauren Guess placed second with a jump of 13’11 3/4”.

In the boys long jump, Gage Bowers came in second with a jump of 15’9”.

In the girls discus, Aubrey Keaton finished in second with a throw of 68’9” and Josilin Steele took third with a throw of 68’4”.

In the girls shot put, Aubrey Keaton won the event with a throw of 29’2” and Josilin Steele finished in second with a throw of 27’10”.

In the boys shot put, Matthew Barnard finished in second place with a throw of 34’1”.

The Miami Trace junior high track and field team is set to compete again on Wednesday, April 19 at home against Cedarville.