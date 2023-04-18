Washington Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 17

Katie L. Rice, 38, 613 Eastern Ave., arson warrant.

Joshua L. Jones, 21, 1109 S. Elm St., juvenile court bench warrant.

Eliza Taylor, 33, 1111 Rawling St., speed.

Dustin A. Guzior, 40, 410 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

April 15

Jeremy L. Queen, 37, South Salem, non-compliance suspension.

April 14

Junior R. Adams, 42, 224 N. North St., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Corbin A. Olley, 18, London, O.V.I., O.V.I. per se .08.