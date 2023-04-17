Lady Panthers split DH with London

LONDON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team played a doubleheader at London Saturday, April 15.

London won the first game, 16-9 and Miami Trace won the second game, 21-14.

In the first game, Macy Baker was the winning pitcher for London. She pitched six innings with nine hits and eight runs (three earned) with four walks and three strikeouts.

Sophie Alt pitched one inning for London with one hit, one unearned run and three strikeouts.

For Miami Trace, Gracie Cordell pitched 6.2 innings with seven hits, eight runs (one earned), three walks and four strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart pitched one-third of an inning with one hit, eight runs (four earned), five walks and no strikeouts.

Everhart led Miami Trace at the plate, going 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Mya Babineau had one hit and scored one run; Delaney Thomas had one double; Ella McCarty hit a double, scored two runs and drove in one; Cordell hit a home run and Ryleigh Vincent hit a triple and scored two runs.

For London, Josie Cover, Sam Webb and Briana Peterman each had two hits. Cover had a double and a triple, drove in one and scored four.

Webb drove in three and scored two; Peterman scored two and drove in two; Lillee Moore hit a double, drove in two runs and scored one and Marissa Horn hit a triple and scored two.

RHE

L 103 138 0 — 16 8 3

MT 001 142 1 — 9 10 7

In the second game, Kaylee Everhart pitched seven innings and got the win, as Miami Trace won, 21-14.

Everhart allowed 12 hits and 14 runs (11 earned) with nine walks and nine strikeouts.

A trio shared the pitching duties for London, starting with Emilie Shepherd with 3.1 innings, 10 hits, eight runs (seven earned) and one strikeout.

Macy Baker pitched three innings with eight hits, nine runs (six earned), one walk and one strikeout.

Briana Peterman pitched two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout.

Miami Trace had 20 hits in the game, led by Delaney Thomas, going 5 for 5 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored.

Ella McCarty was 4 for 5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.

Mya Babineau went 3 for 5 with two triples, four RBI and three runs scored.

Everhart had two hits, including a double, driving in one run and scoring one; Lexi Ely hit a double, drove in one run and scored two; Ryleigh Vincent had two hits and scored four runs; Carlee Hauck had one hit, scored twice and drove in two runs, Brooklyn Riggs had one hit and scored two runs and Gracie Cordell had one hit.

For London, Gwyn Weiber had two hits (one double), drove in two and scored two; Marissa Horn went 2 for 4 with two RBI and four runs scored; Lilly Gravley had two hits, including a triple, drove in one and scored three times and Macy Baker had two hits, one run and one RBI.

Sam Webb had one hit (a double) and scored two; Lillee Moore was 1 for 3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; Sophie Alt had one hit, scored one run and drove in one and Trinity Thomas hit a double, walked twice and drove in four runs.

Miami Trace was scheduled to host Washington Monday, April 17, but that game was postponed due to cold weather and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace is slated to host McClain Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 212 370 6 — 21 20 5

L 124 031 3 — 14 12 7