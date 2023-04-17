Eastern baseball beats Panthers, 8-3

SARDINIA — Miami Trace High School’s varsity baseball team visited Eastern High School to take on the Warriors Saturday, April 15.

Eastern won the game, 8-3.

The Warriors scored six runs in the bottom of the first and those runs held up for the win.

Murphy got the win for Eastern. He started and pitched five innings with two hits and one unearned run. He walked one and struck out four.

Jimison pitched two innings in relief. He allowed four hits and two runs (both earned) with one walk and no strikeouts.

Trenton Huffman started for Miami Trace and pitched three innings. He allowed five hits and six runs (none earned) with one walk and five strikeouts.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched three innings for the Panthers with two hits, two runs (both earned) with one walk and no strikeouts.

Miami Trace scored one run in the fourth and two in the top of the seventh.

Eastern scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Dillon Hyer led Miami Trace with two hits.

Cooper Enochs hit a double and scored one run.

Zacy Warnock had one hit and drove in two runs; Evan Colegrove had one hit and scored one run and Garrett Zimmerman had one hit.

Warnock and Hyer each had one stolen base for the Panthers.

Miami Trace was scheduled to host the Washington Blue Lions Monday, April 17, but the game was postponed due to cold weather.

The Panthers will host the Blue Lions Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m. Miami Trace will host McClain Wednesday and play Madison Plains at the V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Thursday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 000 100 2 —3 6 5

E 600 002 x — 8 7 2