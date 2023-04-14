Blue Lions defeat Dayton Oakwood, 7-6

DAYTON — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team held off a stubborn Dayton Oakwood team to post a 7-6 victory Thursday, April 13.

The game was played at Wright State University.

Bryce Yeazel started and got the win, going 5.1 innings with four hits and four runs (three earned) with one walk and six strikeouts.

Evan Lynch pitched 1.2 innings, notching the save. He allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Lavterbach started for Oakwood and pitched three innings with five hits and four runs (all earned), four walks and three strikeouts,

Ulrich took the loss in relief. He pitched 2.1 innings with three hits, three runs (all earned), one walk and three strikeouts.

Moreira pitched 1.2 innings with four walks and one strikeout.

The Blue Lions scored one run in the top of the first and two in the second.

Washington took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth and Oakwood got on the board with two runs in the home half of the fourth.

The Blue Lions got one of those runs back in the fifth and extended their lead to 7-2 in the top of the sixth.

Oakwood rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the seventh inning was scoreless, giving the Blue Lions the victory.

Leading hitters for Washington were Jonah Waters, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI and Yeazel, who had two hits, drove in one and scored one.

Titus Lotz hit a triple, walked three times and scored two runs.

John Wall had one hit, one run scored and one RBI; Will Miller had one hit and drove in one run and Lynch went 1 for 2 with one RBI and a run scored.

Miller, Tanner Lemaster, Wall and Lynch each had one stolen base for Washington.

Stone was the leading hitter for Oakwood, going 2 for 2 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 120 112 0 — 7 8 1

O 000 204 0 — 6 7 2