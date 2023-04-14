Singles match wins carry Blue Lions past Panthers

On yet another in a series of beautiful spring weather days this week, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match Thursday, April 13.

Under bright, sun-shiny skies and with temperatures at or even above 80 degrees, Washington won the match, three courts to two.

The Blue Lions won all three singles courts, while the Panthers won both matches in doubles.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Jacob Pettit-Dinardo, 6-2, 6-2.

Mason Mullins won at second singles, 6-2, 6-0 over Carter Bainter.

Nathan Upthegrove won the third singles match, 6-0, 6-0 against Tucker Walton.

At first doubles, Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard remained undefeated on the season, beating Jon Rader and Landon Miller, 6-0, 6-4.

Robbie Bennett and Kaiden Howard won the second doubles match, 6-1, 6-0 over Logan Miller and Landen Mayfield.

Miami Trace is back in action Monday at Circleville.

The Blue Lions are at Chillicothe Tuesday.