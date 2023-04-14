A night to recognize crime victims

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A local celebration of crime victims’ rights will be held at the South Side Church of Christ on Monday, April 24.

With Crime Victims’ Rights Week coming up April 23 – 29, Fayette County Victim Advocates, Alexis Crabtree and Sonia Haithcock, will be hosting the celebration. The doors will be open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The event themed, “Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage. Effect Change,” will include special guest speakers, Tiffeny Kirkpatrick (In Memory of Linda Lee), and Marriah Mcgraw (In Memory of Geneva O’ Dell).

The Crime Victims’ Rights Celebration will honor survivors, pay tribute to crime victims who have passed, and recognize and award the hard work of the people who work diligently to assist crime victims in overcoming adversity caused by their victimization.

Crabtree said, “At Victim Witness, it is vital for us to create an environment where crime victims feel safe and heard. As a legal advocate, my job is not just to accompany a crime victim to court. It is about assisting them in all areas so that they are able to feel at ease and begin to get their lives back on track.”

She also added, “sometimes this means helping them apply for compensation to get medical bills or counseling paid for or it could mean referring them to a partner agency, such as Peace House for emergency relocation.”

The event was established to raise awareness of the difficulties that survivors face in their everyday lives after being victimized. Fayette County’s victims service organizations and partner agencies are committed to engaging with survivors, ensuring their voices are heard, and creating a community where survivors are heard, respected and supported.

“Our county has many helpful resources that a lot of people are unaware of,” said Crabtree. “That is part of the reason that having the Crime Victims’ Rights Celebration is so important. We need the community to be aware of the resources that are available to them.

Fayette County Victim Witness will share information about victims’ rights and the resources that are available to them during the event, and after the ceremony, county commissioners will also be signing a proclamation on April 17 at 10 a.m. to adequately commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

South Side Church of Christ is located at 921 S. Fayette St.