‘Dean’ the pig gets a happy ending

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A pot-bellied pig who was on the loose earlier this week is expected to be adopted in the near future.

On Sunday, April 9 at 7:58 p.m., Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agents received a dispatch from the Washington C.H. Police Department about a pot-bellied pig that was running loose in the 500 block of East Temple Street.

At the time FRHS humane agents arrived, several citizens were corralling the pig and captured it. FRHS humane agents transported the pig, who was named “Dean” by the agents, to their downtown animal care and adoption center.

“By the time we got Dean settled into a pen, he was very stressed, thirsty, and hungry,” said Brad Adams, FRHS chief humane agent. “When people try to bring animals that would typically live in the country or on a farm into the city environment to live, like pigs, it doesn’t always go well for the animal, nearby citizens, traffic, and is often taxing to responders. They aren’t the same as a loose dog or other common household companion animals when trying to capture.”

“Some animals, not all, may try to escape the extra sights, sounds, and other activities within the city that are not as common in the country setting,” said Adams.

According to FRHS, no bystanders knew who the pig belonged to and nobody claimed him. FRHS was also given information that the pig was being taunted in a shopping cart earlier in the day, but no identification that would lead humane agents to a suspect could be obtained.

“By the next morning, Dean was a calm and happy little pig once he got his belly full and plenty of water to drink,” said Adams.

Dean was neutered and placed into a “foster to adopt” process with a nice family who lives in the country, according to Adams.