Blue Lion Tennis falls to Unioto, 1-4

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the Unioto Shermans on Wednesday in a non conference competition. Washington would fall to Unioto by a score of 4-1.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri of Washington lost in two sets to Lucas Hanes of Unioto 2-6, 5-7.

At second singles, Mason Mullins of Washington defeated Mason Thornsberry of Unioto in two sets 6-1, 6-3.

At third singles, Nathan Upthegrove of Washington fell to Ben Thomas of Unioto in three sets 7-5, 2-6, 4-6.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller of Washington battled JC Stark and Charlie Lewis of Unioto and lost in two sets 1-6, 0-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Landen Mayfield of Washington lost to Gordon Sigler and Michael Trancol of Unioto in two sets 0-6, 0-6.

Washington is slated to compete again on Thursday, April 13 at Miami Trace at 4:30 p.m.