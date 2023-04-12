Blue Lions run-rule McClain, 11-0

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team looked to stay undefeated in Frontier Athletic Conference play on Wednesday as they hosted the McClain Tigers. Coming into the contest, Washington was 2-0 in league play with an 18-0 win over Chillicothe and a 10-0 win over Hillsboro. McClain was 0-1 in FAC competition with a 2-1 loss to Jackson.

The Blue Lions would start sophomore Will Miller on the mound, while McClain started Kaden Penwell.

Washington would score at least one run in each of the five innings of play on their way to an 11-0 victory.

In the first inning, Washington would score their first run of the game when senior Jonah Waters hit a triple to center field to score junior John Wall.

In the second inning, Wall started the scoring off with a line drive single that scored Miller and junior Bryce Yeazel. Senior Titus Lotz would then hit a sacrifice fly to score sophomore Evan Lynch. The final run of the second inning came on a double from senior A.J. Dallmayer that scored Wall.

Senior Tanner Lemaster led off the bottom of the third inning with an inside-the-park home run to left field to make it 6-0. The Blue Lions wouldn’t score again in the third inning.

Washington would add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first run came on a double from Wall that scored Lynch. The second run would come later on a ground out from Waters that scored Wall.

This gave the Blue Lions an 8-0 lead as they came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Yeazel started the inning with a single to center field. Sophomore Gavin Coffman followed that up with a double down the left field line which advanced Yeazel to third. Miller was up next and hit a rocket of a ground ball that was stopped by the second baseman and thrown to first for the first out of the inning. Lynch came up to bat next, and would launch a three-run home run over the fence in right center field that ended the contest.

Miller and the Blue Lion defense would shut down the Tigers, as McClain would record just two hits in the game. Miller earned the win, striking out six batters on the evening and walking none.

Penwell suffered the loss on the mound for McClain, allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts over four innings.

Cohen Six pitched final one-third of the fifth inning, allowing three runs on three hits.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, Lynch led the team at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a three-run home run and three runs scored, as well as a stolen base.

Wall was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.

Yeazel was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Lemaster was 1 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run.

Waters was 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

Dallmayer was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Coffman was 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored.

Offensively for McClain, Jase Allison was 1 for 2 with a double and Seth Weller was 1 for 2.

Washington (8-1, 3-0 in the FAC) will play again on Thursday at Wright State University at 6 p.m. against Oakwood. The Blue Lions then play Jackson (8-2, 2-0 in the FAC) at home on Friday at 5 p.m.

McClain (6-4-1, 0-2 in the FAC) plays again on Thursday at home against Miami Trace (5-2, 1-1 in the FAC).

In other FAC competition on Wednesday, Jackson defeated Miami Trace 1-0 and Chillicothe defeated Hillsboro 9-8.