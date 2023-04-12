MT girls first, boys second in home track meet

Miami Trace hosted Hillsboro and Dayton Stebbins Tuesday, April 11 for a varsity track meet. For the boys, Hillsboro came in first place with 81.5 points, folllowed by Miami Trace with 64.5 and Stebbins with 29 points. For the girls, Miami Trace won the meet with 87 points, followed by Hillsboro with 76 and Stebbins with 12 points.

Finishing in the top three individually for Miami Trace:

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, senior Jana Griffth came in first with a time of 17.37. Freshman Abigail Kovalchik finished third with a time of 18.24.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Bryce Perkins came in second with a time of 17.54.

In the girls 100-meter dash, sophomore Natalee Brown was the winner with a time of 14.14.

In the boys 100-meter dash, junior Jake Manbevers won with a time of 12.15.

In the girls 1600-meter run, senior Meghan Cory placed second with a time of 6:12.03.

In the boys 3200-meter run, sophomore Justin Everhart finished third with a time of 13:04.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, junior Asher LeBeau finished in second with a time of 44.20, and senior Ryan Smith finished in third with a time of 48.15.

In the girls 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Megan Brandt finished in third with a time of 1:00.21.

In the boys 400-meter dash, junior Eli Fliehman was second with a time of 58.37.

In the girls 400-meter dash, junior Gracie Shull placed second with a time of 1:07.71 and freshman Lauren Farrens finished third at 1:08.64.

In the girls pole vault, freshman Kaelyn Fischer came in second with a vault of 6’6”, and sophomore Zoey Blanton came in third with a vault of 6’.

In the boys pole vault, senior Aiden Johnson won with a height of 10’6”, Perkins placed second with a vault of 10’ and sophomore Landan St. Clair was third with a vault of 9’6”.

In the boys 200-meter dash, Manbevers placed third with a time of 24.69.

In the girls 200-meter dash, freshman Kamika Bennett won the event with a time of 28.30 and freshman Bella Shull placed third with a time of 30.02.

In the girls 800-meter run, freshman Ava Shull won with a time of 2:44.92 and Cory was second at 2:49.49.

In the boys high jump, senior Shay Salyers placed second with a mark of 5’8”.

In the girls high jump, Bennett won with a mark of 4’10” and sophomore Lydia Abare placed second, also with a mark of 4’10”.

In the boys long jump, junior Cody Gibbs won with a jump of 19’3” and Salyers placed third with a jump of 18’9 1/2”.

In the girls long jump, Brown placed second with a jump of 14’3 1/2” and Gracie Shull finished third with a jump of 13’8”.

In the girls discus, sophomore Sureya Lopez won with a throw of 104’3”.

In the boys shot put, sophomore Jayden Jones finished in third with a throw of 35’9”.

In the girls shot put, junior Emily Turner placed third with a throw of 28’2 3/4”.

Miami Trace won the girls’ 4 x 800-meter relay in 11:24.79. That team was composed of Ava Shull, Meghan Cory, Lauren Farrens and Karley Hicks.

Miami Trace was second in the boys’ 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 9:38.25. Those runners were Kooper Hicks, Eli Fliehman, Connor Hostetler and Seth Thompson.

Miami Trace won the girls’ 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:52.09. That relay was comprised of Mary Pfeifer, Jana Griffith, Kamika Bennett and Sydney Martin.

Miami Trace had a second team that placed third in the event in 2:02.93; those contestants were: Bella Shull, Sara Smith, Megan Brandt and Abigail Kovalchik.

In the boys’ 4 x 200-meter relay, Miami Trace won in a time of 1:39.26. Those competitors were: Asher LeBeau, Evan Mollett, Cody Gibbs and Landen Cope.

The Panther team of Malachi Jones, Terrell Statham, Bryson Wallace and Jayden Jones finished third in 1:42.59, just .19 seconds out of second place.

Miami Trace’s Mary Pfeifer, Martin, Griffth and Kaelin Pfeifer won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 53.13.

The Panthers won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 47.03. Those relay runners were Cope, Mollett, Gibbs and Jake Manbevers.

Miami Trace took first and third place in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Kaelin Pfeifer, Lauren Farrens, Griffith and Bennett won with a time of 4:21.81.

Gracie Shull, Ava Shull, Bella Shull and Abigail Kovalchik place third in 4:56.39.

Miami Trace was second and third in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Fliehman, Cope, Ryan Smith and Aiden Johnson took second in 4:00.07 and Joseph Thompson, Hostetler, Hicks and LeBeau were third in 4:06.61.

Miami Trace will compete again on Tuesday, April 18 at home against Greeneview, Madison Plains, and Paint Valley at 4:30 p.m.