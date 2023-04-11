Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

April 8 – 415 Cherry St.

FD responded to the report of arching electrical lines. On arrival, FD met with the caller who advised they heard a loud boom and lost power. FD checked the electric lines and located a blown overhead fuse. AES was requested to the scene.

April 8 – 921 Lakeview Ave.

FD responded to a burning complaint. On arrival, FD met with the occupant and recommended safe distances for a fire pit and advised of the burn laws. The occupant extinguished the fire.

April 8 – 309 S. North St.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, firefighters found a truck into a pole with airbag deployment. The vehicle had two occupants, no entrapment. Firefighters checked the scene for safety. Firefighters contacted both patients and started patient assessment prior to EMS arriving on scene. Four other parked vehicles were damaged, no fluids were leaking. Firefighters assisted EMS and stood by until released by the Washington Police Department.

April 8 – US HWY 22 W

FD responded to the report of a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries. On arrival, firefighters found a vehicle resting on the passenger side with entrapment. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle with step chocks and Kodiak rescue struts. One firefighter went inside the vehicle to assist with patient stabilization. Firefighters removed the roof of the vehicle with rescue cutters. Firefighters assisted EMS with patient removal from the vehicle.

Firefighters checked the second vehicle for safety. FD stood by on scene until released by FCSO.

April 6 – 1001 Lewis St. Apt. 21

FD responded to clothes burning outside of an apartment. On arrival, firefighters found a pile of clothing burning on the paved driveway. Firefighters extinguished the fire with a 2.5-gallon pressurized water extinguisher. Firefighters contacted the caller who advised firefighters of domestic problems with a female was the cause of the fire. Washington Police Department was contacted on initial dispatch but were unable to respond to the scene, they were committed to another call. Firefighters obtained a voluntary statement from the caller.

April 5 – 225 East Market St.

Severe weather standby for a funnel cloud with ground contact spotted in Highland County heading Northeast. FD stood by on station until the severe thunderstorm warning expired.

April 5 – 614 Carolyn Road

FD was requested for the smell of gas inside a residence. FD checked the residence with metering equipment and no leak was detected.

April 5 – 713 Peabody St.

FD responded to the report of an unauthorized trash fire. On arrival, FD met with the property owner. FD checked the fire and found sticks and twigs burning and no evidence of burnt trash. FD recommended moving the fire pit ring a minimum distance of 15 feet from any structure and advised of the burn ban for any fire larger than a recreational fire.

April 4 – 400 block of Gibbs St.

FD was called for a line down in an alley. FD was canceled en route and advised that a Washington Police Department unit had removed the line from the alley.

April 4 – 2550 Kenskill Avenue

FD received station tones for an alarm activation at a business. FD arrived on scene and had no smoke or fire showing. FD personnel met with an occupant of the business and were told that there was no fire and that their alarm system was showing the smoke detector had activated. FD personnel did a walk through the building and didn’t find any smoke or fire in the building. An employee of the business advised FD that he had walked through the building and was on the roof and didn’t find anything. The occupants got the alarm system to silence and put the system in test. The occupants found the detector that the system said was activated and they said they were going to check that detector out. The alarm system will be in test while repairs are made, and FD advised them to call when the system is back online.