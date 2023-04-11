Blue Lion tennis defeats Circleville, 3-2

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the Circleville Tigers on Monday in a non conference contest. Washington would defeat Circleville by a score of 3-2.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri of Washington won the first set 6-1, lost the second set 4-6, and won the third set 6-2 to defeat Grant Pinkerton of Circleville.

At second singles, Mason Mullins of Washington defeated Reid Selmetz of Circleville 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, Nathan Upthegrove of Washington defeated Justin Darnell of Circleville 6-2, 6-0.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller of Washington took on Carlos Vasquez and Sabrina Funk of Circleville and lost the first set 6-7, won the second set 6-3, and lost the third set 2-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Landen Mayfield of Washington lost to Liam Goodhart and Meg Warner of Circleville 0-6, 3-6.

In a reserve match, Malachi Sibbett of Washington fell to Sarthak Patel of Circleville 0-8.

Washington is back in action on Wednesday, April 12 at home against Unioto at 4:30 p.m.