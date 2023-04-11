Miami Trace softball splits 4 weekend games

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace varsity softball team played in the Circleville tournament Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.

On Friday, Miami Trace defeated Peebles, 7-4 and lost to Pickerington North, 10-1.

On Saturday, Miami Trace pounced on Adena, 15-9 and then fell to Circleville, 11-0.

Miami Trace rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Peebles.

The Lady Panthers scored one run in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth. Peebles scored three in the first and one in the sixth.

Kaylee Everhart started and got the win for Miami Trace. She pitched seven innings with six hits and four runs (three earned). She did not walk a batter and struck out 11.

Payton Davis started and pitched six innings, suffering the loss for Peebles. She allowed 11 hits, seven runs (four earned), with one walk and six strikeouts.

Delaney Thomas hit two doubles for Miami Trace and scored twice; Carlee Hauck had two hits and scored one run; Zoey Grooms went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; Ella McCarty had two hits, drove in two and scored one and Brooklyn Riggs had two hits.

McCarty had two stolen bases and Thomas, Hauck and Riggs each had one.

Davis and Caydence Carroll each had two hits to lead Peebles.

Kaelyn Musser and Abby Smalley each had one hit for Peebles.

Davis scored twice for Peebles, with Musser and Carroll each scoring one run.

RHE

P 300 001 0 — 4 6 3

MT 011 410 x — 7 11 1

In the game against Pickerington North, Kaylee Everhart started and took the loss for Miami Trace.

She pitched 4.2 innings with four hits and six runs (four earned) with six walks and three strikeouts.

Mya Babineau pitched 1.2 innings for Miami Trace. She allowed two hits and two runs (both earned) with four walks and two strikeouts.

Zoey Grooms pitched two-thirds of an inning for the Lady Panthers with one hit, two earned runs and four walks.

A. Mickey pitched seven innings for Pickerington North. She allowed five hits and one unearned run with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Everhart had one hit for the Panthers. Delaney Thomas hit a double and scored one run; Mallory Mitchem had one hit, Grooms hit a double and Ella McCarty had one hit.

RHE

PN 301 202 2 — 10 7 1

MT 000 100 0 — 1 5 4

Miami Trace jumped out with four runs in the top of the first and scored in every other inning to defeat Adena, 15-9.

Adena rallied to go in front, 5-4 after two innings.

Miami Trace scored seven in the third and one in the fifth for a 12-5 lead.

Adena scored four in the bottom of the fifth and Miami Trace scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

Kaylee Everhart started and pitched a complete game for Miami Trace. She allowed 12 hits and nine runs (five earned) with three walks and seven strikeouts.

G. Bossort started and took the loss for Adena. She allowed 10 hits and 11 runs (nine earned) with two walks and one strikeout.

V. Conley had four innings in the pitcher’s circle with six hits and four runs (two earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Lexi Ely led Miami Trace, going 4 for 4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.

Delaney Thomas was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored.

Ella McCarty went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Zoey Grooms went 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Carlee Hauck had one hit, drove in one and scored two; Mya Babineau hit a double, drove in two and scored twice; Everhart had one hit and scored one run; Mallory Mitchem had one hit and scored one run and Brooklyn Riggs had one hit, scored one run and drove in one.

Ely and Thomas each had two stolen bases, while Babineau and McCarty each had one steal.

C. Miner led Adena with three hits, one double, four RBI and one run scored.

A. Guarnieri went 2 for 4 with one run scored; K. Williams went 2 for 5 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored; Bossort, M. Holcomb and H. Howard each had one hit. Holcomb’s hit was a double and she and Howard both scored one run for the Warriors.

RHE

MT 407 010 3 — 15 16 3

A 320 040 0 — 9 12 3

Miami Trace lost to Circleville, 11-0 in five innings.

Hayes started and got the win for the Lady Tigers. She pitched five innings with three hits, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart started and took the loss for Miami Trace. She pitched 4.1 innings with nine hits, 11 runs (six earned), two walks and four strikeouts.

For Miami Trace at the plate, Ella McCarty hit a double and Mya Babineau and Ryleigh Vincent each hit a single.

Davis and Cooper each had two hits for Circleville; Hayes, Michael, Folkes, Jones and Liston each had one hit for the Tigers.

RHE

MT 000 00x x — 0 3 5

C 101 63x x — 11 9 0

Miami Trace (3-5) is at Jackson Wednesday, at Mitchell Park to play McClain Thursday, home against Hillsboro Friday and at London for two games starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.