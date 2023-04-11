FCSO: Sex offender who failed to register arrested

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A registered sex offender was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly failed to register at his new address.

Last week, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) posted on Facebook it was seeking the whereabouts of 41-year-old Danny L. McKinney, who was last known to be living in the 1300 block of North North Street in Washington C.H.

McKinney “was found to be non-compliant with his required registration status during a recent verification by deputies at his registered address,” according to the FCSO. “Deputies discovered that McKinney was no longer residing there and that he failed to register a new address.”

McKinney was initially charged and convicted back in early January of 2013 for gross sexual imposition, involving a victim under 13. McKinney is currently listed as a Tier II sex offender in the state of Ohio, but allegedly failed to provide a changed address as of 2023.

Tier II sex offenders are required by state law to register every 180 days over a period of 25 years.

According to Brad Wolfe Law LLC. of Cleveland, convictions that fall under Tier II include any sexual offense that occurs after the offender has been classified as a Tier 1 offender, child endangering, compelling prostitution, gross sexual imposition (victim under 13 years of age), illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, kidnapping with sexual motivation, pandering obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor when the offender is at least four years older than the victim or when the offender is less than four years older and has no prior conviction for the alleged crime

McKinney was recently released from the Fayette County Jail on a bond of $25,000.