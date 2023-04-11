‘Hike for Hospice’ set to return April 22

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is hosting its annual Hike for Hospice on Saturday, April 22.

Join participating hikers to gather and walk in memory or in honor of a loved one. There will be exciting activities for all ages including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, photo booth, emergency vehicles and bagpipe send-off. Walk and support the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, organizers said.

Purchase a Memory walk sign and add your loved one’s name as you want it to appear. This will be displayed on a sign in front of Grace Community Church during the 2023 Hike for Hospice.

According to Candis Conley, a fundraising event consultant for Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, the walk will honor locals who have passed away in order to raise awareness.

Conley said, “The purpose of this walk is to bring awareness to how important hospice services are so that we can also raise money to keep these services active in the community.”

Conley added, “We want everyone in the community to join us, even people who don’t wish to walk are welcome to come and enjoy the food trucks.”

The walk will take place Saturday, April 22 at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost to walk will be $14 per walker for both adult/youth. Memory walk signs are $6 per sign.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for this year’s Hike for Hospice. Net proceeds benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County patient care and services.

To register online, visit www.hospiceoffayettecounty.org/hike23. For questions or sponsorship information for the 2023 Hike for Hospice, call 740-335-0149.