Hillsboro softball beats Lady Lions

HILLSBORO — On the first day of what could be several beautiful spring days this week, the Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team visited Hillsboro to take on the Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Hillsboro won this game, 13-3 in six innings.

Hillsboro took a 5-2 lead after two innings.

A scoreless third inning preceded a six-run third with Hillsboro plating four and Washington two.

Hillsboro reached the 10-run differential mark with two in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game.

Hillsboro had 15 hits and committed two errors. Washington collected four hits and had eight defensive errors.

Camryn Spruell pitched six innings for Hillsboro, notching the win. She allowed four hits and three runs (none earned) with 16 strikeouts and five walks.

For Washington, Madison Haithcock’s pitching line was five innings, 15 hits, 13 runs (five earned) two strikeouts and three walks.

Spruell also led Hillsboro’s offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Halle Reveal went 2 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored; Eowyn Brown went 2 for 3 scoring four runs and driving in one; Hannah Burton was 2 for 4 with one run scored; Chloe Roberts was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

Kinsey Gilliland had one hit, drove in two and scored one; Addie Huff had one hit and scored one run; Isabelle Brunck had one hit, walked once and scored twice and Morgan Garman had one turn at bat, collecting one hit and driving in one.

Brown, Huff and Roberts each had one stolen base for Hillsboro. Brown was also hit by a pitch.

Hillsboro left six runners on base.

Washington had one hit each from Lilly Shaw, Haithcock, Addison Knisley and Havannah Burns and Burns had one RBI.

Mikhaylee Ragland walked three times and scored twice for Washington and Adysun Bartruff walked and scored for the Lady Lions.

Washington (1-5) is home against McClain Wednesday at 5 p.m.

At Miami Trace High School Monday, April 10, the unavailability of umpires caused the postponement of the Chillicothe vs Miami Trace varsity softball game, according to Miami Trace athletic director Aaron Hammond.

Another nice weather day is forecast for Tuesday and the two teams will try to play on April 11 at 5 p.m. at Miami Trace.

RHE

W 010 200 x — 3 4 8

H 230 422 x — 13 15 2

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]