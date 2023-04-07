‘A dedicated and selfless leader’

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The community is mourning the loss of a kind, enthusiastic, intelligent and dedicated soul.

Godwin Tayese Apaliyah, who served as the Fayette County Economic Development Director for 11 years, passed away on April 1 at the age of 53.

Affectionately known locally as just “Godwin,” he was the third of six children and was born on Nov. 8, 1969, in Navrongo, Ghana to Abio Ayangbah and Aluiah Apolala.

He was a devout Catholic, father, and husband who loved his family very deeply and worked very hard to make them proud and secure. Godwin believed in the power of education and valued its transformative potential to improve lives. No wonder he sojourned to America for the pursuit of higher education. He was so enthusiastic about his job and enjoyed making a difference in the community. He will be remembered for his willingness to go above and beyond for those he cared about.

Godwin obtained his Master of Science in Rural Sociology and Ph.D in Rural Sociology and Community Development from Ohio State University. He was the community development director in Fayette County since 2012, and in this role served as the Fayette County Economic Development Director — a position he held until his untimely death.

Godwin was on medical leave when his unexpected death occurred, according to Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean.

“Godwin as a person was so polite and so correct,” Dean said. “It was always a joy to talk with him. He endeared himself to everyone he met.”

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said, “Godwin was a very quiet, behind the scenes kind of guy, but was heavily involved in our economic development. Godwin was always there pushing to make things happen. He was a great asset to our community.”

Chelsie Baker, the director of economic development in the City of Washington Court House, said Godwin was one of the first people she met when she started in her economic development role in 2016. She said he “immediately welcomed me into my new role, with tact and understanding. I learned from Godwin that one of our main roles as ED directors is to build relationships. Every time I’d see him, he’d ask me, “how’s your family doing?” Godwin was good at building relationships because he genuinely cared about everyone he came in contact with.”

Baker added that Godwin was a “servant on many levels; to our local businesses, our community members, many boards and organizations, his church, and his family. I am sad that our community has lost such a dedicated and selfless leader. Godwin will be greatly missed by everyone.”

Ken Martin PhD, professor at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, worked with Godwin in Community Development and the Department of Extension early on in Godwin’s career. Martin served as a mentor on Godwin’s PhD committee, and followed as a professional colleague when he (Godwin) accepted a position as the community development educator in Fayette County. Martin was there to witness when Godwin began work with the Fayette County Extension, and had the pleasure of working with him on prevention education progress. Martin also served as a mentor to Godwin when they both worked on a multi-year leadership research project while Godwin was working on his PhD.

“His enthusiasm for learning about leadership was evident,” said Martin, “and his work on the project gave him first-hand experience on the importance of citizen empowerment and civic engagement.”

This project provided the opportunity for Godwin and Martin to co-author and publish three journal articles and a book on community leadership education, which became a focus of his (Godwin’s) education programs in the county.

According to Martin, this progress led to his work on a grant-funded initiative to offer prevention education programs. Godwin facilitated Extension’s partnership with Fayette County’s Faith in Recovery/Prevention Coalition to deliver the Strengthening Families 10-14 Program for families with children 10-14 years old. Godwin’s latest plan was to request a promotion to a faculty appointment.

“I was beginning to review his dossier when I got word of his passing,” said Martin. “Godwin was a valued friend and colleague, and I will miss his pleasant smile and friendly demeanor.”

David Civittolo, associate professor and interim assistant director at OSU, said he first began working with Godwin when he started in Fayette County. Godwin asked Civittolo to help him with his first business retention and expansion program, so he (Civittolo) came to Washington C.H. and taught 4-5 participants the purpose of business retention and expansion.

“Godwin was so excited that invitees were interested in learning more about economic development,” said Civittolo, “Godwin completed that business retention and expansion survey and went on to do many more, but no longer needed my assistance. Once Godwin learned something the first time, he never forgot it.”

According to Civittolo, although business retention and expansion were important to Godwin, he had great adoration for the mural at the County Farmers Market. The mural painting was a partnership project between the City of Washington Court House and Fayette County community and economic development. The goal of this project was to promote the community’s arts and culture heritage that has the potential of increasing economic and community development opportunities.

Commissioner Dean said, “That project would not have moved forward if it wasn’t for Godwin.”

Civitollo added, “every time I drive to WCH and see the mural at the County Farmers Market, I will smile. Godwin was a kind and gentle soul and always had a smile on his face. While we started as colleagues, we became friends. I will miss my friend dearly.”

Gwynn Stewart, M.S. Community Development Educator IV at OSU, shared that she had the honor of working with Godwin at Ohio State University Extension in the Community and Economic Development area.

Stewart said, “Godwin was a great colleague to have in your corner because he understood rural communities! While I serve across the state in southeastern Ohio, he was always willing to partner on solving tough issues for small communities like those I serve. He was always found with a smile on his face and a kind word, he will be greatly missed!”

More words from some of Godwin’s closest colleagues:

“Godwin was the type of person who would always stop to stay hi. He had a kind heart and loved people.” – Sarah Sowell, Extension colleague.

“Godwin was a person with a kind soul, who hoped and wanted the best for those around him. In his life and work he was a person of service who wanted to better his community and those he served.” – Lydia Ulry, Extension colleague.

“He enjoyed conducting business retention and expansion projects. He relished working with high school students to make them aware of careers in the manufacturing industry. This news has left many of us stunned and in shock. Godwin has left an indelible mark on all of us and within his community. From the very start of his career with OSU Extension, he had a vision for what he wanted to achieve in Fayette County and his appreciation for and time spent on developing the next generation of local leaders and coming alongside a community to discuss and co-create opportunities will remain a legacy for decades to come.” – Jackie Wilkins, OSU Extension Director.

“Godwin and I shared a strong faith in Christ. We shared many conversations regarding our faith. Rod and I had sponsored him on the Walk to Emmaus (a 72-hour spiritual retreat). Godwin arrived at OSU the week of the 2003 National Championship Game! That National Championship football game was his first American Football game! Wow!!! Godwin was an avid soccer Fan and grew up playing soccer with a wadded up newspaper as his soccer ball.” – Debbie Bryant, president of United Way of Fayette County.

“Godwin was a kind soul. I enjoyed working together with him on the mural committee. He will be missed greatly.” – Stephanie Dunham, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

“We enjoyed working with Godwin. Our deepest sympathy to his family.” – the Fayette Co. Agricultural Society

In his free time, Godwin was a devout Knights of Columbus member, a great cook, an avid pickleball player, and loved watching all kinds of sports, especially when his two sons were playing. He and his family also shared many memories from travels around the state and country.

Godwin is survived by his wife Olivia, sons Blaise (22) and Gabriel (16), and four siblings. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, and forever be remembered for his big smile, friendly nature, sense of humor, and his exceptional devotion to his faith that he had even in his final days on earth.

Godwin Tayese Apaliyah accomplished a lot throughout his life. He was the first in his family to be baptized into the Catholic faith, the first in his village to attend college and earn the title Doctor of Philosophy, and numerous other trailblazing exploits. He will be remembered fondly for the positive influence he had on the lives of those around him.

Godwin’s direct supervisor at the OSU Extension, Chris Bruynis, shared the news of Godwin’s passing to one of his (Godwin’s) colleagues, Meghan Thoreau, who then said about Godwin, “Godwin was the kindest man, an amazing father, husband, brother to his family, and a caretaker to his village back home. Everything he did had grace and determination behind it. I can only imagine the loss and awestruck empathy of those he has touched.”

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Father Haddad. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington Court House. A rosary service will follow visitation at 7 p.m.